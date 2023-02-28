Kareena Kapoor Brutally Trolled, Age-Shamed For Her Braless Look, Netizens Drop Mean Comments

NEW DELHI: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to be one of the most stylish actresses among her contemporaries. The actor has always managed to slay with her stylish appearances and has often been tagged as the ultimate fashionable diva of the B-Town. The 'Chameli' actor was on Tuesday spotted outside her Mumbai residence as she left in her car. She was dressed in a pink tank top and denim and rounded off her uber-cool look with black shades and black espadrilles.

She was also seen carrying a coffee mug with her as she left her house. The actor as usual managed to appear pretty in her casual look. However, netizens were not too happy with her latest appearance and severely criticised her. A few even bodyshamed her and shared some mean, nasty remarks against the actor for not wearing an innerwear beneath.

To note, Kareena has lately been keeping it casual yet trendy when it comes to fashion. The actor has always been adored for being the tinsel town fashionista. However, she often comes under the radar of netizens for her bold clothes.

A mother of two - Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been busy with projects like 'The Devotion Of Suspect X' with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, Hansal Mehta's next which is tentatively titled 'The Buckingham Murders'. Kareena is also rumoured to make her production debut with the movie, which is made by Balaji Telefilms and Mahana Film. Kareena will start filming for 'The Crew' in March, also starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu.