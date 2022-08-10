New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is all praises for actress Alia Bhatt. Alia is her cousin Ranbir’s wife and the couple is expecting their first child together. When asked to give Alia any advice on embracing motherhood, Kareena said that Alia requires none of it and that she is one of the ‘finest actors’.

While Alia has majorly received love after her pregnancy announcement, there were few who questioned her getting pregnant at the age of 29 and how it is going to impact her career.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Kareena was asked if she has some advice for Alia she replied, "She doesn’t need advice on anything...I think that she is the finest actor that has happened in the last decade and for her to be embracing motherhood you know at such a young age, and to choose to do that."

Kareena couldn’t stop praising Alia and added, "She is such a brave actor, and such a brave person. It’s (pregnancy) the most normal thing, and you know she is possibly going to continue this great run of her career because she is supremely talented. And that’s what, you need to have conviction in your own self and that is the most important thing."

Kareena and Alia have mutual admiration. Alia has always maintained that Kareena Kapoor has been her favourite actor growing up and always inspired her.

Kareena, who is mommy of two boys - Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, has been successfully able to manage both her personal and professional life.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will be Kareena’s first big screen outing after giving birth to her second son. The film stars Aamir Khan and is scheduled to release on August 11.