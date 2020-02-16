Kareena Kapoor celebrates father Randhir Kapoor's birthday with Saif Ali Khan and others

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor flew in time to Mumbai to celebrate her father Randhir Kapoor's 73rd birthday on Saturday, along with mother Babita, husband Saif Ali Khan, aunt Rima Jain and other family members. Her sister Karisma Kapoor, who could not attend the party due to work commitments, shared a lovely photo from inside the celebrations and wrote, "Missing the fam-jam. Happy birthday, papa. Love you."

For the celebration, Kareena chose to wear a black outfit and Saif, too, opted for the same colour. The picture features Babita cutely hugging Randhir Kapoor, who is sandwiched between brother Rajiv Kapoor and niece Nitasha Nanda.

Here's the picture we are talking about:

To wish her father, Karisma had posted a throwback picture of them together and captioned the post as, "Happy birthday my handsome Papa. We love you."

Randhir Kapoor and Babita are veteran actors. They married in 1971. Karisma and Kareena are the couple's two daughters.

On the work front, Kareena, last seen in 'Good Newwz', is currently filming 'Lal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan. She also has 'Angrezi Medium' and 'Takht' in the line-up. Meanwhile, Karisma has not made any screen appearance after 2012's 'Dangerous Ishhq'.