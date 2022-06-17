NewsLifestylePeople
KAREENA KAPOOR

Kareena Kapoor drops a cute glimpse of her son Taimur, says 'No pictures amma'

Bollywood royalty Kareena Kapoor Khan wrapped up the shoot of her OTT debut and had a last-day visitor on the sets of her upcoming Netflix project 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.

Last Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 11:12 PM IST

Trending Photos

Kareena Kapoor drops a cute glimpse of her son Taimur, says 'No pictures amma'

NEW DELHI: Bollywood royalty Kareena Kapoor Khan wrapped up the shoot of her OTT debut and had a last-day visitor on the sets of her upcoming Netflix project 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.

On Friday, Kareena took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of herself along with her son Taimur Ali Khan, who joined her on the sets on the last day of the shoot. She captioned the picture, "Last day visitor on set...got his vibe on...ready for the summer holidays... No pictures Amma...ufff just like his father #DSX Last Day #Ready for Summer 2022 Bro #My TimTim...."

 

In the picture, Kareena could be seen posing for the selfie with Taimur sitting on her lap, as he hides his face with a cap. Kareena is pouting for the lens and clearly, Taimur doesn't like clicking picture, just like his father Saif Ali Khan.

Family and friends from the industry were quick to react to the post, Kareena's friend Poonam Damania commented, "Adorable" with a heart emoticon.

Kareena's sister Karishma Kapoor dropped a bunch of emoticons in the commented section including a blue heart and a couple of raising-hand emoticons.

Kareena's sister-in-law and Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi wrote, "Awww...." with a bunch of heart emoticons in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's yet-to-be-titled directorial.

As per a statement, Kareena's new film is a murder mystery and will stream on Netflix. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.

Kareena is also awaiting the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. The movie is set to release in theatres on August 11, 2022.

Kareena Kapoorglimpseson Taimur Ali KhanNetflix projectThe Devotion of Suspect X

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?
DNA Video
DNA: Why does everyone want a government job in our country?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Why is it so difficult to change the system in India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the pension of MPs and MLAs not stopped?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
DNA Video
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
DNA Video
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?