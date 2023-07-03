Kareena Kapoor Drops Photos From Summer Lunch With Saif Ali Khan, Son Taimur

Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on a recent lunch date was spotted in cutest company. They are none other than husband- actor Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a couple of pictures from her family vacation. Kareena and Saif posed in style for the camera.

Kareena was seen dressed in a blue striped shirt teamed up with a red bralette top and beige bottom. She accessorized her look with a pair of sunglasses. Meanwhile, Saif looked uber cool in a blue shirt and cap. Taimur was seen in a full 'masti; mood as he enjoyed his food.

Kareena and Saif recently jetted off to London and also joined Sonam Kapoor's family for a dinner date. The star couple tied the knot on October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai and was blessed with Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021 they became parents to Jeh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in 'The Crew'. Makers of the film also starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Dilji Dosanjh on Sunday announced the film's official release date. 'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

She will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.

Saif, on the other hand, was recently seen in the pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The movie is an adaptation of the epic 'Ramayana'. He will be next seen in the film 'Devara' alongside actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.