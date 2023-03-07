Kareena Kapoor Enjoys ‘Fab Holi Session’ With Taimur And Jeh, Misses Saif Ali Khan

New Delhi: Holi is here and so our favourite Bollywood actors are busy celebrating the festival of colours. Sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were the first ones to share pictures from their holi celebrations. Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted pictures with her kids Taimur and Jeh as they played Holi and are all wet with water and colours.

In the first picture, Kareena could be seen posing with both the kids. In second picture, Taimur can be seen with a pichkari while in the third, Jeh can be seen with a pichkari and a bucket. Saif Ali Khan, however, was missing from the celebrations. “Can't wait for the nap we're going to have post this fab #holi session (miss you you Saifuuu),” Kareena captioned the post.

Fans could not control their excitement as soon as they saw the pictures and shared their love in the comments section. “Happy Holi Tim and Jeh Love you beboo,” a user commented. “taimur looks like Raj Kapoor Sahab,” another user commented.

Karisma Kapoor also dropped pictures from her Holi celebration. In the pictures, Karisma could be seen alone smiling as posed in several different ways. Karisma wore a white kurta which was all coloured by the end of her string of pictures. “How it started and how it’s going Happy Holi,” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Rhea Kapoor`s `The Crew`, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh`s next thriller film which is based on the book ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Murder Mubarak' alongside Sara Ali Khan and upcoming drama series ‘Brown’ which has been directed by Abhinay Deo.