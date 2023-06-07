Kareena Kapoor Extends Sweetest Wish To Ekta Kapoor On Her 48th Birthday

Often dubbed as the “queen of television,” TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor turned a year older on Wednesday, June 7. As Ekta turned 48, numerous friends and colleagues from the industry showered her with heartfelt birthday wishes. Joining the chorus, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to extend her special greetings to Ekta. Accompanied by a picture of herself with the producer, Kareena penned a sweet birthday message that read, “Happy Birthday dearest Ekta Kapoor. Have a fantastic day.”

In the black-and-white picture that Kareena shared, she’s seen wearing a black tank top, while Ekta was all smiles in a floral ensemble. The duo shares a close friendship and has also collaborated professionally in the past. Kareena has acted in films like “Udta Punjab” and “Veere Di Wedding,” both produced by Ekta.

Ekta also received warm wishes from various personalities, including her brother Tusshar Kapoor, actresses Mouni Roy, Kangana Ranaut, and Anita Hassanandani. Tusshar took the opportunity to compose a heartfelt birthday song for his sister, while Mouni shared a long note wishing Ekta.

“Today, as we celebrate you, & I want to express my deepest gratitude for the joy, inspiration, and countless moments of entertainment you've brought into our lives. May this birthday be a reflection of the incredible impact you've made, and may the year ahead be filled with boundless success, happiness, and fulfillment. Keep shining your light, and continue to weave your magic for generations to come! Love you. Wishing you a very happy birthday," a part of her post read.

About Ekta Kapoor

The Joint Managing Director and Creative Head of Balaji Telefilms Limited, Ekta Kapoor is known for spearheading some of the most popular television shows including “Hum Paanch,” “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki,” “Kalash,” “Kasautii Zindagii Kay,” “Kahiin To Hoga,” “Kasamh Se,” and others.

She began her career in the field of advertising and later joined as a producer at Balaji Telefilms. Besides leading some major primetime shows on television, Ekta Kapoor also entered Bollywood and has produced a few movies.