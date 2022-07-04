NewsLifestylePeople
Kareena Kapoor gets a 'kiss of love' from hubby Saif Ali Khan at English Channel: PICS

Kareena is currently enjoying her London vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and both the children. The actress never fails to treat her fans with her vacay posts on Instagram.

Last Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 07:53 AM IST

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a glimpse of her weekend on the English Channel with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. On Sunday, Kareena took to her Instagram handle to share many photographs of the couple posing on the beach. Kareena donned a grey blazer and wore no makeup for their outing. Saif Ali Khan dressed down in a grey full-sleeve T-shirt with a blue half jacket.

Kareena grinned for the selfie in the first photo, keeping her face close to Saif. As he turned away from the camera, Saif appeared to yawn. In the second shot, Saif kissed his wife on the cheek. Kareena`s most recent selfie showed her smiling while keeping her fingers near her brow. In the backdrop of their photographs, beautiful beach scenery could be seen including the ocean, blue sky, and rocks. Kareena captioned the photographs, "Beach pe (on the beach) a Jacket and a Kiss...the English Channel... "Is that July in England?"


A fan commented on the post, saying, "Couple goals in every aspect." "Ageing like wine, very gorgeous," another fan said. "Loving inspirational," said another commenter.

Bebo is currently enjoying her London vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and both the children and she never fails to treat her fans with her vacay posts on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the `Tashan` actor will be next seen in `Laal Singh Chadha` opposite Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on August 11, 2022. Apart from that, she will be making her digital debut with director Sujoy Ghosh`s next film based on the bestselling novel `The Devotion of Suspect X` opposite actor Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma. The film will stream exclusively on Netflix.

