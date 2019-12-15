हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor gets ready at Bengaluru airport for cousin's roka

Due to busy work schedule, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan had to get ready for her cousin Armaan Jain's roka ceremony (a pre-wedding ritual) at the Bengaluru airport.

Kareena Kapoor gets ready at Bengaluru airport for cousin&#039;s roka

Bengaluru: Due to busy work schedule, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan had to get ready for her cousin Armaan Jain's roka ceremony (a pre-wedding ritual) at the Bengaluru airport.

A video of her getting her make-up done at the airport has gone viral.

She is seen dressed in a red ethnic suit. "My new make-up room, the Bengaluru airport," Kareena said in the video while getting her hair and make-up done by her team.

Kareena was in Bengaluru for a fashion store launch.

Armaan's roka ceremony was held on Saturday night in Mumbai. The function was attended by celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria.

Kareena was accompanied by her husband Saif Ali Khan, who complemented her in a white kurta pyjama.

Armaan is the grandson of late Raj Kapoor and son of Rima Jain. He proposed to his longtime girlfriend Anissa Malhotra earlier this year in July.
 

Tags:
Kareena KapoorRaj Kapoorrima jainArmaan Jain
Next
Story

Farhan Akhtar hits out at troll over Citizenship Act

Must Watch

PT7M35S

Watch Satte Pe Satta, 15th December 2019