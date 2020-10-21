हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor is 'just pouting away' as she is excited to go home

Sporting an olive-green top, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunningly beautiful as she pouts.

Kareena Kapoor is &#039;just pouting away&#039; as she is excited to go home
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Mumbai: Megastar Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday treated her fans to a gorgeous pout selfie as she expressed her excitement to go home after the shoot of `Laal Singh Chaddha` in Delhi.

The `Jab We Met` actor embraced her natural skin as she posed in a pouty selfie on Instagram. With her luscious locks open, Kareena is seen pouting in the snap as she carries a no make-up look. 

Sporting an olive-green top, the actor looks stunningly beautiful as she pouts.

The `Heroine` actor captioned the post as, "Just pouting away... excited to go home (along with two red heart emojis)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just pouting away... excited to go home 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

With the adorable post hitting the photo-sharing platform, celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 3 lakh fans liked the post. 

Karisma Kapoor who missed her sister commented, "Hurry back (red heart emoji) I have missed you (kissing emoji)."

Of late, the actor has been updating fans of her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a sweet boomerang in which she looks stunningly gorgeous in an all-white ensemble. 

