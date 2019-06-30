close

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and Karan Johar make London look so stylish

Pictures from their Saturday rendezvous have been chronicled by Karisma and Karan on Instagram and it looks like the trio had a blast!

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and Karan Johar make London look so stylish
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@karanjohar

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor and her sister Karisma have been joined by Karan Johar in London. Pictures from their Saturday rendezvous have been chronicled by Karisma and Karan on Instagram and it looks like the trio had a blast!

"Lolo and Bebo," the filmmaker captioned one of his posts in which he is sandwiched between the Kapoor sisters. Kareena, Karisma and Karan can be seen twinning in black. While Kareena opted for a black spaghetti top and trousers, Karisma chose to wear a casual black top with jeans. 

Karan also posted a picture of Kareena and Karisma and captioned it as, "Sister act" while Karisma also shared the same photo and she wrote, "Lazy lunches."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lazy lunches.. #Repost @karanjohar with @get_repost  Sister Act! @therealkarismakapoor #bebo

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

When in London, KJo also caught with Zoya Akhtar and Ranveer Singh, who is shooting for '83 there.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Gullyness @zoieakhtar @ranveersingh

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Kareena and Karisma are holidaying in London with their families. Kareena flew out to the British capital with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur and Karisma and her children Samiera and Kiaan joined them later. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#love

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Karisma also celebrated her 45th birthday in London earlier this week.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love urself at every age  #nofilter #birthdaymood

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Right now, Kareena is busy shuttling between London and Mumbai due to her work commitments while Saif is filming 'Jawaani Jaaneman'.  

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar
