Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora pose on streets of London

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora are the most gorgeous trio walking down the streets of London and Karishma's latest Instagram is proof!

The ladies seem to be having the time of their lives as they posted a lovely picture of them from the streets of London. Karisma who proves her sartorial elegance every time she steps out is seen wearing a printed red-black shirt paired with black jeggings and pointed black shoes. The actor has also put on a black waist pouch over the shirt.

Her sister, Bebo, is seen nailing the look in a powder white high-neck dress paired with a pair of white pointed pumps.

On the other hand, Amrita seems to have kept it cool in a navy blue top which she teamed up with a pair of wet-look black jeggings and knee-length boots. She has also wrapped a waist pouch around like Karishma.

The 'Raja Hindustani' actor while posting the picture on the picture-sharing site, wrote, 'The trio'.

The sisters' London diaries have been going on for a while now with Karisma documenting their moments together in the dazzling city.

Earlier in June, the two had a rendezvous with Nita Ambani and the ladies seemed to have had a great time together.In one of the previous posts shared by the actor, she could be seen chilling with Kareena and her son Taimur.

The caption read: "Lazy Saturday."On the work front, Karisma will be next seen in Alt Balaji's show 'Mentalhood', which also marks the actor`s digital debut.

Meanwhile, Kareena, who was last seen in the 2018 film 'Veere Di Wedding', will next star in 'Good News', co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh.She will also feature in 'Angrezi Medium' alongside Irrfan Khan and Karan Johar`s magnum opus 'Takht'.