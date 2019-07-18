Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor strike pose, chill on streets of London — Photo inside

New Delhi: Karisma Kapoor is enjoying a chilling getaway in London with her family and she has been making sure to share sneak-peek from her vacation diary with her Insta followers. Her Instagram account is loaded with pictures and stories from her London vacation.

On Thursday, Karisma shared a fam-jam picture on Instagram which featured her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, her children - Samaira and Kiaan and her mother Babita. "#famjam #londondiaries," she captioned the image, which has far been liked over 97k times.

Karisma also shared a boomerang video with Bebo, which she captioned, "And while she pouts i pose #sistersarethebest."

The sisters' London diaries have been going on for a while now with Karisma documenting their moments together in the dazzling city.

Kareena and Saif headed to London in the May-end on a work-cum-holiday trip. While the 'Heroine' actress is shooting for 'Angrezi Medium', Saif has been filming for 'Jawaani Janeman' with Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla.

Kareena plays a cop in 'Angrezi Medium' that also stars Irrfan Khan. Recently, pictures and videos of the actress dressed up as the cop surfaced on the internet. Kareena, sporting a London Police outfit, looked super stylish as she walked down the street like a 'lady boss'. It is to be noted that Kareena is doing an extended cameo in the film.

The actress has also been shuttling between London and Mumbai for her debut television show 'Dance India Dance' where she is seen as one of the judges.

Speaking of her films, she has wrapped up shooting for 'Good News' with Akshay Kumar which is slated for release this year. She is also expected to begin shooting for Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht' that features Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor among others.