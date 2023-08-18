trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2650663
Kareena Kapoor Khan And Alia Bhatt's Stunning Clicks Together Take Over The Internet, Fans Want Them 'In A Movie'

Alia and Kareena, possibly while shooting for some advertisement clicked pictures together in stunning ethnic ensembles. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 09:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The adorable sister-in-law duo of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor have taken over the internet with their recent post. Both actresses have never shied away from praising each other in public. Today, they have dropped stunning pictures together and fans are excited. 

Alia and Kareena, possibly while shooting for some advertisement clicked pictures together in stunning ethnic ensembles. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Alia wrote, "Can it get any better… P.S. Can someone please cast us in a film together…although we may spend most of our time on set reflecting "

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. Also, Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor dropped fun comments. KJo said, 'We need a film with this cast,' while Arjun joked, 'Poo square.'

Alia and Kareena share a strong and friendly bond. Alia has repeatedly expressed her love for Kareena, saying that she has been her favourite actor since childhood. Both actresses worked together in the 2016 film 'Udta Punjab' but did not share any screen time. 

On the work front, Kareena will soon be seen in 'The Crew' co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film, backed by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, revolves around the lives of three women and their struggles in the aviation industry. Kareena also has Sujoy Ghosh's 'The Devotion of Suspect X' with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in her pipeline. 

Alia on the other hand, is basking in the success of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.' She is also receiving a lot of love for her recently released Hollywood debut film on Netflix 'Heart Of Stone.' 

