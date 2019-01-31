Kareena Kapoor Khan bumps into Rohit Shetty, pic goes viral

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan isn't on any social media platform but her pics often catch the netizens' attention. Be it stepping out for a dinner date with her family or heading to her gym, Bebo's pics often make way to the internet.

The actress recently bumped into filmmaker Rohit Shetty and an endearing picture of the two has been doing rounds on the internet.

Check it out here, as shared by a fan club on Instagram:

After looking at the pic, fans can't help but wonder if Kareena will be a part of Rohit's 'Golmaal 5'. Actor Shreyas Talpade had revealed a couple of days ago that Shetty has already cracked the story idea for the film and scripting is currently underway.

Rohit's last outing, 'Simmba' has done wonders at the box office and has become his highest grossing film ever, breaking the records of 'Chennai Express'.

'Simmba' stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles and hit the screens in December 2018.

Will Kareena be starring in a Rohit Shetty film? Time shall tell!

Meanwhile, we can't take our eyes of the two in the cutesy click, can you?