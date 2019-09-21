Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates birthday with laughter, candles and cake—Watch video

New Delhi: The beautiful Kareena Kapoor Khan turns a year older today and social media is storming with wishes. This year, the actress ringed in her birthday eve at the famous Pataudi Palace and was surrounded by loved ones.

Kareena's sister and actress Karisma Kapoor shared an endearing video of Bebo on her birthday.

The caption is, “Happy birthday my darling bebo !

We love you Direction by @gauravvkchawla @diljitdosanjh

#happybirthdaybebo #pataudidiaries”

In the video, Kareena can be seen cutting her birthday cake with an ecstatic expression on her face. The gorgeous diva is all smiles as she cuts the cake.

Without wasting much time, check out the video here:

Kareena is not on any social media platform officially but is still all over it! Her pics and videos are often going viral, all thanks to the various fan clubs that she has.

The stunner turned 39 today and has been treating us with amazing films since her debut in the year 2000.

Here's wishing Kareena a very happy birthday!