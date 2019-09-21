close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates birthday with laughter, candles and cake—Watch video

Birthday Girl Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister and actress Karisma Kapoor shared an endearing video of Bebo in which she happily cuts the cake! 

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates birthday with laughter, candles and cake—Watch video
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The beautiful Kareena Kapoor Khan turns a year older today and social media is storming with wishes. This year, the actress ringed in her birthday eve at the famous Pataudi Palace and was surrounded by loved ones.

Kareena's sister and actress Karisma Kapoor shared an endearing video of Bebo on her birthday.

The caption is, “Happy birthday my darling bebo !

We love you Direction by @gauravvkchawla @diljitdosanjh

#happybirthdaybebo #pataudidiaries”

In the video, Kareena can be seen cutting her birthday cake with an ecstatic expression on her face. The gorgeous diva is all smiles as she cuts the cake.

Without wasting much time, check out the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Kareena is not on any social media platform officially but is still all over it! Her pics and videos are often going viral, all thanks to the various fan clubs that she has.

The stunner turned 39 today and has been treating us with amazing films since her debut in the year 2000.

Here's wishing Kareena a very happy birthday!

Tags:
Kareena Kapoor KhanKarisma KapoorKareena Kapoor
Next
Story

Neha Dhupia super excited about Emmy nomination for 'Lust Stories'

Must Watch

PT3M2S

'The step to cut corporate tax is historic, it will give a great stimulus to MakeInIndia': Tweets PM Modi