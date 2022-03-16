Kareena Kapoor Khan chills with little Jeh at the beach, drops vacation pics from Maldives!

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor is currently vacationing in the tropical islands of Maldives along with her sister Karisma Kapoor, husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. The actress had jetted off to the Maldives earlier this week and seems to be enjoying the summer season at the beach.

On Wednesday, she shared a couple of photographs from the trip on her Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her scenic trip. In one of the pictures, Taimur and Jeh were seen walking along the beach together and Kareena captioned the photo saying, "Brothers".

In another picture, Kareena was seen wearing a black monokini swimsuit sitting at the shore with Jehangir Ali Khan, her younger son, by her side.

Take a look at her posts:

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor is set to make her Netflix debut with an untitled murder mystery series, based on Japanese author Keigo Higashino's novel, 'The Devotion of Suspect X.

Apart from Bebo, it also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Streaming platform Netflix announced the film through a video of Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay during a script reading session for the film led by the director.

Kareena will also be seen with Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which will release on April 14, 2022, on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi in theatres worldwide and it is one of the most awaited films.