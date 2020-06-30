हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood, shares memories of first film

Taking to Instagram, Kareena went down memory lane and shared a still of her first shot from her first film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood, shares memories of first film

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with JP Dutta's "Refugee", has completed 20 years in Bollywood on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena went down memory lane and shared a still of her first shot from her first film.

"My first shot was at 4 am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence," Kareena wrote.

"Refugee" also marked the debut of actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Thanking the team of "Refugee", Kareena added: "I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength... Thank you #JPDutta for my life in the movies... @bachchan for being the sweetest co-star... and every single person involved in this film. Want to go back in time."

"#20YearsAndNotGivingUp," Kareena concluded.

After "Refugee", she made space in the industry with films like "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", "Chameli", "Aitraaz", "Omkara", "Jab We Met", "Yuva", "3 Idiots", "Bodyguard" and "Good Newwz".

Kareena will be next seen opposite Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha". She is also a part of Karan Johar's multistarrer "Takht".

 

Tags:
Kareena Kapoor KhanBollywoodKareena
Next
Story

Why Alaya F never wears hair extensions to dance class
  • 5,66,840Confirmed
  • 16,893Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,01,95,680Confirmed
  • 5,02,802Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M8S

PM's speech important for the country today, people must connect with the address: Home Minister Amit Shah