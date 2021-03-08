Kareena Kapoor Khan drops first photo of newborn son with this strong caption

NEW DELHI: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who delivered her second child last month, on Monday (March 8) shared the first picture of her newborn. In what could be called as a treat to her fans, the actress dropped a monochrome photo of herself with her toddler resting on her shoulder on Instagram.

The 'Jab We Met' actress shared the picture of her second child on the occasion of International Women's Day and captioned it with a strong post. "There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves. #InternationalWomensDay," the actress wrote.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's manager of 10 years Poonam Damania dropped several heart emojis on her post. Her sister-in-law and actress Soha Ali Khan writes, "You're a rock...love you."

Several celebrities including Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor and her mother Babita, Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora Ladak have been snapped arrived at her home to wish the couple.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed their second bundle of joy, a baby boy, on February 21. The couple had last year, during the lockdown period, announced that they are all set to become a family of four. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. -- Saif and Kareena," a statement released by Saif said. Meanwhile, congratulations are in order for the royal couple.

Speaking of her professional commitments, Kareena had been working all through her pregnancy without taking a break. Just some time back, the lady was in the national capital to wrap up the shoot for her upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Kareena also shot several endorsements besides shooting for her radio show. Apart from 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Kareena also has Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht'. The 'Omkara' actress is also set to publish her first pregnancy book - 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible'. It is expected to be released in 2021.

Saif, who was recently seen in Amazon's 'Tandav', will next be seen in 'Adipurush'. Bhoot Police' and 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'.