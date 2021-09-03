Kareena Kapoor Khan expresses grief on Sidharth Shuka's demise, shares photo

New Delhi: Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla, whose sudden death at the age of 40 stunned the film industry and TV fandom, was cremated here on Friday (September 3) afternoon in the presence of his family, friends and colleagues. His friends and people from the entertainment industry are yet to come to terms with the fact the actor is no more in this world.

Meanwhile, social media is filled with grief-stricken posts and videos of the actor. Joining the list of stars, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday shared her condolences on the demise of Sidharth Shukla.

"Hard to believe he is no more, my heartfelt condolences go to his family u will be missed @realsidharthshukla," she wrote on Instagram, along with a monochrome photo of Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth Shukla, who became a household name with his role in the long-running TV show 'Balika Vadhu' and as the winner of 'Bigg Boss 13', was declared dead on arrival around 10.20 am on Thursday when he was taken to the Cooper Hospital in suburban Juhu.

While the last rites were conducted at the Oshiwara crematorium, scores of people gathered outside. Curious fans hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite TV stars jostled with mourners, shocked at the death of the popular actor, and TV crew.

The actor's mortal remains left Mumbai's Cooper Hospital around 1.20 pm in a hearse decorated with marigold flowers and amid heavy police security and crowds of people hoping to catch a last glimpse of the actor.

Shukla's mother Rita and his colleagues, including actors Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Jay Bhanushali with wife Mahhi Vij, were among those inside the crematorium.