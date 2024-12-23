Kareena Kapoor Khan Fans Call Out Pakistani Actor Shahnawaz For Age Shaming The Actress As He Jokes About Playing The Role Of Her Son

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan, a Bollywood icon known for her talent and confident embrace of her age, recently became the target of age-shaming remarks by Pakistani actor Khaqan Shahnawaz. In an old video that has surfaced online, Shahnawaz made controversial comments about playing the role of Kareena’s son in a hypothetical project, sparking outrage among her fans.

The remarks were made on a TV show hosted by Geo Urdu, where a fan suggested that Shahnawaz should act alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor responded dismissively, saying, “Accha, I can play her son. Yeah, I can definitely play her son.” He further added, “Kareena ji bohot badi hain. Unke saath beta ban sakta hoon” (Kareena is too old; I could only play her son).

Kareena’s fans were quick to defend her and slam Shahnawaz for his ageist remarks. One fan wrote, “She wouldn’t even stand on a stage with you; you think she will do a film with you? By the way, she is 43, and that’s no age at all.” Another commented, “Who’s even giving him roles? He’s delusional.”A frustrated fan added, “If age-shaming had a face, it would be his.”

Kareena has had a successful year, proving her relevance and versatility in the industry. She starred in Sujoy Ghosh’s OTT thriller Jaane Jaan, earning widespread praise for her performance. She also featured in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, the highly anticipated sequel to the Singham series. Other notable projects include Crew and The Buckingham Murders, showcasing her ability to balance mainstream and experimental cinema.

Bebo remains a force to be reckoned with in Bollywood, unbothered by unsolicited remarks about her age. Her fans continue to rally behind her, ensuring that such comments don’t overshadow her achievements and enduring appeal in the industry.