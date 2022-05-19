NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was in Kalimpong for the shoot of her debut OTT project 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. During her stay at the mesmerizing location, the 'Jab We Met' actress has been treating her fans with adorable BTS clicks from the shoot. After posting pictures of the scenic beauty in Kalimpong, the actress shared a few pic throwback photos from her school days, which too are from the same location she is in now.

The last post shared by Kareena Kapoor in the lot is her current picture from the hill town, with a bunch of school friends.

Kareena studied at Welham Girls' School in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The actress, in her caption, mentioned that she had visited Kalimpong back in 1996. Her profession helped her connect the dots as she visited the place again, for shoot. Bebo looks totally unrecognisable as she dropped photos from her school days and the latest photo with one of her school friends.

Kareena's caption can be read, "Went to Kalimpong to shoot a movie...left with a treasure trove our profession has a wonderful way of connecting the dots through our travels Welham Girls Rajasthan trip Circa1996 Thank you @dolkad for these (sic)."

Kareena has been sharing one photo after the other from her Kalimpong diaries. Most of the photos has the actress getting ready amid the scenic beauty of Kalimpong.

Kareena shares screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat in 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. The Netflix project' plot follows a single mother and her daughter who commit a crime, and a neighbour who helps them cover it up amidst a police investigation.

Earlier today, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to visit Kareena in Kalimpong.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in the 2020 released 'Angrezi Medium' which featured the late actor Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead.

Currently, Kareena is gearing up for the release of her upcoming comedy-drama film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is directed by Advait Chandan. The film also stars Aamir Khan along with Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. It is inspired by the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump' which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It is scheduled for cinema release on August 11, 2022.

The 'Veere Di Wedding' actress is also all set to mark her debut as a producer. She will be joining hands with Ekta Kapoor in an as-yet-untitled film which is touted to be a thriller film. It is said to be inspired by a real-life incident in the UK and will be helmed by Hansal Mehta.

