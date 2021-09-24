हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan gets snapped with mom Babita as they step out of her manager's place in Mumbai

Both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Babita were snapped as they arrived together in a car at Bebo's manager's place in Mumbai. The 'Jab We Met' actress was seen helping out her mother get seated in the car.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gets snapped with mom Babita as they step out of her manager&#039;s place in Mumbai
Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: After celebrating her 41st birthday in Maldives with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons - Taimur and Jehangir, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived back in Mumbai on Friday. And hours after her arrival into the city, she rushed to meet her mother and yesteryear's actress Babita. 

Both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Babita were snapped as they arrived together in a car at Bebo's manager's place in Mumbai. 

Kareena was seen donning a casual look in a light pink round neck tee and denim joggers. Kareena, who is one of the most iconic divas and turns heads with her killer fashion sense, this time too flaunted her highly-priced Chanel red-white sliders. 

Take a look at her pictures below: 

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted with her mother Babita.
 

Kareena Kapoor

(Kareena Kapoor Khan and Babita get photographed while leaving her manager's place in Mumbai.)

Kareena Kapoor

(Kareena Kapoor and Babita papped in the city.)
 

Kareena Kapoor

(Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

 

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in the highly anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The movie also stars Aamir Khan with whom Kareena had last shared screen space in the film '3 Idiots'. 

Actor Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie. Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role.

The film went on the floor last year and was shot across 100 locations in the country. It is currently scheduled to release this Christmas.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kareena KapoorBabitaKareena Kapoor vacationkareena kapoor maldivesKarisma KapoorRandhir Kapoor
Next
Story

Hina Khan still reads old chat with Sidharth Shukla, says 'won't share them with you'

Must Watch

PT3M19S

Woman flies with a flock of geese