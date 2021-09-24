Kareena Kapoor Khan gets snapped with mom Babita as they step out of her manager's place in Mumbai

New Delhi: After celebrating her 41st birthday in Maldives with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons - Taimur and Jehangir, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived back in Mumbai on Friday. And hours after her arrival into the city, she rushed to meet her mother and yesteryear's actress Babita.

Both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Babita were snapped as they arrived together in a car at Bebo's manager's place in Mumbai.

Kareena was seen donning a casual look in a light pink round neck tee and denim joggers. Kareena, who is one of the most iconic divas and turns heads with her killer fashion sense, this time too flaunted her highly-priced Chanel red-white sliders.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted with her mother Babita.



(Kareena Kapoor Khan and Babita get photographed while leaving her manager's place in Mumbai.)

(Kareena Kapoor and Babita papped in the city.)



(Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in the highly anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The movie also stars Aamir Khan with whom Kareena had last shared screen space in the film '3 Idiots'.

Actor Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie. Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role.

The film went on the floor last year and was shot across 100 locations in the country. It is currently scheduled to release this Christmas.