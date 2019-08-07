close

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives laid-back vibes at the airport—Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently and grabbed the attention of paps. She wore an oversized sweatshirt with denim joggers and carried a huge, funky bag. 

Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: One name that immediately comes to mind when we come across the word 'glamour' is Kareena Kapoor Khan. Bebo has and will always be the ultimate diva of Bollywood as he continues impressing us with her fashion choices.

The talented actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently and grabbed the attention of paps. She wore an oversized sweatshirt with denim joggers and carried a huge, funky bag. Bebo completed her look with circle-shaped sunnies and had minimalistic make-up. Her hair were tied up in a high ponytail and the stunner had that classic pout on her face as paps went crazy clicking her.

Check out her pics here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Kareena is currently seen as a judge on Zee TV's 'Dance India Dance' along with Bosco Martis and Raftaar.

On the film front, she has interesting projects up her sleeve. The actress is all set to play a cop in Irrfan Khan starrer 'Angrezi Medium'. Her first look had been unveiled a couple of weeks back and fans are excited to see the stunner in the garb of a cop.

Bebo will also reunite with Akshay Kumar after a huge gap in 'Good News'. The film also has Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani on board.

Not only this, but we will also see Kareena opposite Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The film will be helmed by Advait Chandan and is slated for Christmas 2020 release

