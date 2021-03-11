हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has this sweet message for Karisma Kapoor's daughter

Actress Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram to wish birthday to her niece Samaira Kapur.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has this sweet message for Karisma Kapoor&#039;s daughter
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account on Thursday (March 11) to share a lovely birthday wish for her niece, actress Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira Kapur. Calling Samaira 'our first born baby' Kareena wrote, "You call me BebooMA for a reason... cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to... always got you my girl...forever.Fly high, be happy and healthy ...I love you our first born baby Happy birthday Samuuuu".

The 'Jab We Met' actress shared an adorable throwback picture of herself with Samaira and Karisma's son Kiaan. 

Earlier, on International Women's Day (March 8), Kareena Kapoor shared the first picture of her newborn baby boy on her Instagram handle. However, the face of the baby is not visible. She captioned the photo, "There’s nothing women can’t do Happy Women’s Day my loves".

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan delivered her second baby on February 21. The actress has been very guarded this time about the privacy of her child and has not revealed his pictures and name. 

Kareena also has four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan with husband Saif Ali Khan. After Taimur's birth, Kareena and Saif were subject to massive trolling and online hate because of the choice of the name they opted for their son.

Later, however, Taimur became the most popular and photographed kid in India. Every public appearance of the four-year-old is captured by the paparazzi.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha.' The movie is a remake of the hit Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump' featuring Tom Hanks.

