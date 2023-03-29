Kareena Kapoor Khan Is All Praises For Uorfi Javed's Fashion, Calls Her 'Brave, Gutsy'

New Delhi: Uorfi Javed is one of the most talked-about celebrities in the industry today. She often receives criticism on the basis of her bold fashion choices. Many Bollywood celebs have talked about Uorfi's outfits and recently, the Diva Kareena Kapoor called her 'gutsy.'

In a recent interview, Kareena was asked if she would ever think of rocking one of Uorfi Javed's outfits, to this, she replied to Zoom Digital, "I am not as gutsy as Uorfi, but I feel it's extremely brave and extremely gutsy. Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing."

"The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that's what fashion is all about - when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew', which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh`s next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside Kriti Sanon and south actor Prabhas.

Apart from that he also has the Hindi version of the popular Nordic drama series 'The Bridge' in his kitty.