हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is fabulous at 40, see pics from her birthday bash

Pictures from Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday party have been shared by Karisma and it looks like they had a blast.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is fabulous at 40, see pics from her birthday bash
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan ringed in her 40th birthday with a family-only party hosted at her in Mumbai on Sunday night. Apart from Kareena and her actor husband Saif Ali Khan, her parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor and sister Karisma were a part of the party. Pictures from Bebo's midnight bash have been shared by Karisma and it looks like they had a blast.

Kareena, the mommy-to-be, glowed in a pista-coloured outfit. Needless to say, she is fabulous at 40!

Take a look at photos from Kareena's birthday bash here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Birthday girl  we love you #happybirthday

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Ahead of her birthday, Kareena wrote a note to self saying, "As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG."

Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child together. The couple, who married in 2012, are parents to a son named Taimur.

Happy Birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan!

Tags:
Kareena Kapoor KhanKareena KapoorKareena Kapoor birthdaykareena kapoor 40th birthdaySaif Ali KhanKarisma Kapoor
Next
Story

Manoj Bajpayee: Don't ask actors about things not related to them
  • 54,00,619Confirmed
  • 86,752Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M20S

Zee Top 10: Watch top 10 news stories of the day