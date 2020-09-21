Kareena Kapoor Khan is fabulous at 40, see pics from her birthday bash

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan ringed in her 40th birthday with a family-only party hosted at her in Mumbai on Sunday night. Apart from Kareena and her actor husband Saif Ali Khan, her parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor and sister Karisma were a part of the party. Pictures from Bebo's midnight bash have been shared by Karisma and it looks like they had a blast.

Kareena, the mommy-to-be, glowed in a pista-coloured outfit. Needless to say, she is fabulous at 40!

Take a look at photos from Kareena's birthday bash here:

Ahead of her birthday, Kareena wrote a note to self saying, "As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG."

Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child together. The couple, who married in 2012, are parents to a son named Taimur.

Happy Birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan!