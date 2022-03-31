Kareena Kapoor Khan issues warning to husband Saif Ali Khan, asks him not to have another child

NEW DELHI: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, a mother of two - Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, has warned her husband Saif Ali Khan against having another baby in his sixties. The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating each other for almost four years.

Saif has two children - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, from his first marriage with Amrita Singh. In a recent interview, Kareena shared her observation that Saif has had a kid in every decade of his life - 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s.

Kareena is an avid social media user and she often drops photos and vidoes that feature her husband Saif and sons - Taimur and Jeh. The actress often hails her husband for raising his kids in the best possible manner. In a recent interview with Vogue, Kareena said, "Saif has had a child every decade—in his twenties, thirties, forties and now in his fifties. I’ve told him, in your sixties, that’s not happening."

She further added, "I think only a man as broad-minded as Saif could be a father of four children at very different stages. He gives his time to them all. And now, with Jeh, we are trying to balance it out. We’ve made a pact that when he’s shooting for a film, I will try not to work on one at the same time [and vice versa]."

Kareena also spoke about the bond that Saif shares with their son Taimur. She said, "Tim likes people. If there are people at home, he wants to be a part of it. He's also a mini Saif, wanting to be a rock star, listening to AC/DC and Steely Dan with his father. They have an incredible bond. Tim says, 'Abba is my best friend.'

For the unversed, Sara, who is Saif's eldest child from Amrita, has a 25-year difference with Jeh.

Speaking on the work front, Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Kareena is also set to make her Netflix debut with an untitled murder mystery series, based on Japanese author Keigo Higashino's novel, 'The Devotion of Suspect X. The series will also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Streaming platform Netflix announced the film through a video of Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay during a script reading session for the film led by the director.

Reports are there she has been approached for a project opposite Hrithik Roshan. While there is no official confirmation on the same A Bollywood Life report caimed that a renowned filmmaker approached the two for a project that will be produced by Junglee Pictures. The title of the film is 'Ulaj' and the film is under a very initial process.

