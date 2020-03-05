Kareena Kapoor Khan oozes oomph in a black spaghetti top and denims - In Pics

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva in every sense of the word. Her recent outing wearing a black spaghetti top with denim pants ticks all the right boxes and once again she gets a big thumbs up for her fashion choices.

Bebo has a massive fanbase who love to follow her style for all the latest fashion updates. She has spotted recently in Bandra, Mumbai looking like a million bucks in a perfect brunch outfit. Check out her photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The actress turned heads wearing minimal make-up on a bright sunny day.

On the work front, she will be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', a film starring Aamir Khan in the lead. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood's blockbuster hit 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks. The venture is helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan.

It will open in theatres on Christmas 2020. It has been produced by Aamir and wife Kiran Rao. Kareena Kapoor and Aamir will be seen uniting on-screen after 2009 hit film '3 Idiots'.