Kareena Kapoor Khan Pens Birthday Wish For Sister Karisma Kapoor, Calls Her 'Numero Uno'

Jun 25, 2023

New Delhi: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday extended a heartfelt birthday wish for her sister Karisma Kapoor.
Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a collage video which she captioned, "My numero uno @therealkarismakapoor #MyForever #MyLoloIsTheBest #HappyBirthdayLolo."

The collage video featured Bebo and Lolo's throwback photos and clips with their families, childhood days and their fun moments. Soon after she dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan commented, "Awwww. Happy Birthday @therealkarismakapoor have a wonderful everyday always." A fan commented, "You guys are bollywood's best pair of sisters" Another user wrote, "She is the Best... Most beautiful,evergreen @therealkarismakapoor HAPPY Birthday."

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are the daughters of veteran stars Randhir Kapoor and Babita, they are also the granddaughters of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the great-granddaughter of actor Prithviraj Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will share the screen with Tabu and Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the film 'The Crew'. The shoot of the film commenced last week. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Karisma, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'. Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose.

Apart from that, she also has director Homi Adajania's next 'Murder Mubarak' alongside Sara Ali Khan.

