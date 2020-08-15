हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Independence Day 2020

Kareena Kapoor Khan posts Taimur Ali Khan's pic on Independence Day and it's the best thing on internet today!

Other celebrities such as megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor, Mahesh Babu, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Emraan Hashmi, Anil Kapoor, Kapil Sharma amongst several others wished fans too. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan posts Taimur Ali Khan&#039;s pic on Independence Day and it&#039;s the best thing on internet today!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On 74th Independence Day, the entire nation is soaked in the spirit of celebrating the special moment. Several celebrities took to social media and posted wishes on the I-Day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan too posted on Instagram. She shared a picture of Taimur Ali Khan holding an Indian flag with a message: Freedom in our minds, faith in our words and pride in our souls... #HappyIndependenceDay

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Freedom in our minds, faith in our words and pride in our souls... #HappyIndependenceDay

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

The picture has garnered 265,091 likes so far.

Other celebrities such as megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor, Mahesh Babu, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Emraan Hashmi, Anil Kapoor, Kapil Sharma amongst several others wished fans too. 

Our country breathed independence on August 15, 1947, and since then we all have been marching ahead on the path of development. We must celebrate not just one particular day but each day as an assurance to acknowledge the sacrifices made by our ancestors and the great leaders of this country to make India shackle-free.

 

Independence Day 2020Independence DayKareena Kapoor KhanTaimur Ali KhanIndian flag
