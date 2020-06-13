Kareena Kapoor Khan pouts at least 100 times a day and this pic is proof!

New Delhi: Expect Kareena to surprise you in every post of hers! Now that the glam queen is on Instagram officially, her fans throng the social media platform to check all of her latest posts. In her recent one, Kareena is seen pouting and that too in a perfect manner.

Bebo captioned the image as: I think my lips exercise the most... Well, I do atleast 100 pouts a day!

Well, do we say more? She looks fab and is rocking her Insta game.

On the work front, she will be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', a film starring Aamir Khan in the lead. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood's blockbuster hit 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks. The venture is helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan.

It will open in theatres on Christmas 2020. It has been produced by Aamir and wife Kiran Rao. Kareena Kapoor and Aamir will be seen uniting on the big screens after 2009 hit film '3 Idiots'.