Kareena Kapoor Khan Praises Ex-Beau Shahid Kapoor As She Recalls About Jab We Met

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan completed her 25 years in the film industry and became one of the most successful actresses. She proved herself to be irreplaceable and to date, many iconic characters of her are celebrated widely and one of them is Geet from Jab We Met. Recently at the press conference on the completion of her 25 years in the industry, she spoke about how Geet was a special character and even praised ex-beau Shahid Kapoor for his outstanding performance in the same film.

Shahid and Kareena were in a relationship but after Jab We Met, they departed but professionally then respect each other's work. While talking about Jab We Met, Bebo in her interaction with Brut was asked about what she likes about her character Geet, to which she said everything. Explaining further Bebo said," I am telling you, everything. Geet is the quintessential Indian film actress. That’s it. And especially with me. But Geet was aspirational, everybody wanted to have that life and be like her. When I watch Jab We Met today, I was like, It’s such a special film".

Further adding Bebo said," Geet also bounced off Aditya’s character. I would definitely like to thank the fact that Shahid did such a fabulous job. We bounced off each other’s energy. The film would not be complete without him for sure."

Jab We Met was indeed a game changer in Bebo's career, but fans will never get to see the sequel if the film as Kareena herself had mentioned if fans miss her and Shahid, they can always watch Jab Wet Met on DVDs at the press conference of Udta Punjab.