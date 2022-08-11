Kareena Kapoor Khan praises Vijay Varma for Darlings!

New Delhi: One of the signs for an actor that makes him or her feel that they have done their job with a character is if the audience starts to like or hate the character depending on the role and something like this could be said about actor Vijay Varma's role in the latest release "Darlings".

The actor has recieved much hate for his portrayal of Hamza in "Darlings," but the audience has been blown away by his incredible work. The actor received the best review, though, when Kareena Kapoor Khan left a positive comment for him praising his looks and the his work.

While commenting on the picture Kareena wrote - "Very fancy ...in a bow tie congratulation on the movieeee"

The audience and reviewers have been praising the actor for his role in the movie Darlings, where he appeared alongside the stunning Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah.

Apart from this, Vijay has a diverse range of films coming up, including 'Devotion of Suspect X' with Kareena Kapoor Khan, 'Dahaad' with Sonakshi Sinha, Mirzapur 3, and Sumit Saxena's untitled next.

Darlings was released on the 5th of August and is available on Netflix for streaming.