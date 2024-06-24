New Delhi: Sonakshi Sinha married the man of her life Zaheer Iqbal after being in a relationship for 7 long years. The Heeramandi actress tied the knot with her long-time beau and Bollywood star Zaheer on June 23, 2024, and it was an evening to remember. Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha's interfaith marriage with Zaheer, the actress faced a lot of trolling and criticism. As Sonakshi and Zaheer shared their first wedding pictures, they both disabled the comments section to avoid the negativity. As SonaHeer officially became the man and wife, the entire Bollywood showered love and blessings to the newlywed including Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena took to her Instagram and reacted to the wedding of the beautiful couple Sonakshi and Zaheer. Bebo shared the picture of Sonakshi and Zaheer and wrote,"Congratulations you two @aslisona @iamzahero Wishing you both a lifetime of laughter and joy- Saif and Kareena".

Kareena's adorable wish grabbed a lot of eyeballs as the actress herself has faced unnecessary criticism for marrying Saif Ali Khan and overcame it. Along with Kareena, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and many other celebs wished the newlywed.

Sonakshi Sinha's brothers Luv Sinha and Kush Sinha skip her wedding?

Ahead of Sonakshi's marriage news with Zaheer Iqbal, there have been endless rumours about the family being unhappy with her decision. When contacted Luv Sinha, refused to comment on Sonakshi's wedding rumours with Zaheer and said that he has nothing to comment on it. Both Luv and Kush weren't seen making their presence at the wedding either.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding pictures sent a meltdown to their fans and they are raving about how beautiful they look together.