Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan receives loved-up post from sister-in-law Saba Pataudi

Kareena Kapoor Khan receives loved-up post from sister-in-law Saba Pataudi

MUMBAI: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan bonds really well with her sister-in-laws, and Saba Pataudi's latest Instagram post is proof of the fact. On Thursday, Saba took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with Kareena. 

In the image, the duo side hugged each other as they smiled for the camera. Alongside the picture, Saba penned a heartfelt note.

"LOVE U....To the moments we share, To the times spent together..May our journey be filled, With love laughter n more hugs.....tbt #three #months #back #september #special #familylove #alwaysandforever," she wrote.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena shared the post and captioned it as, "Love you too."

Saba is the second child of late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. 

