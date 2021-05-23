Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a message of hope, treats fans with a new selfie!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who keeps treating her fans with stunning posts, shared a refreshing picture of herself on social media with her trademark pout.

Bebo took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie in her story and wrote, “Stay home, stay safe... Don't lose hope," with two heart emojis.

She urged her fans not to 'lose hope' and also requested everyone to stay safe amid COVID-19.

In order to keep her fans updated regarding the second wave of deadly coronavirus, Kareena keeps on sharing valuable pandemic-related information and also tells them how to maintain their calm in these tough times.

On the work front, Kareena was recently seen in a celebrity cooking show Star vs Food.

Apart from that, she also finished her shooting commitments for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The film also stars Aamir Khan in lead role and is directed by Advait Chandan. She will also be a part of Karan Johar’s most anticipated historical film, ‘Takht’, but the shooting of the film has not started yet owing to the pandemic.