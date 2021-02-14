Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an adorable message for hubby Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur on Valentine's Day

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to wish husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan on Valentine's Day. The actor shared a throwback picture with her husband Saif Ali Khan from the time when he was carrying a mustache. The 'Jab We Met' actress describing her husband as her ‘forever Valentine’, humorously captioned the post, "I have loved you despite this moustache... my forever Valentine."

The actress also posted an adorable picture of her four-year-old son Taimur pouting and describing him as her eternal Valentine and heartbeat wrote, "Not because you pout like me... but you are my eternal Valentine, my heartbeat."

Kareena is nine-month pregnant with her and actor Saif Ali Khan's second child. The actress recently lost her uncle Rajiv Kapoor to cardiac arrest. She posted an old picture of her late grandfather actor-producer and director Raj Kapoor with his three sons - Kareena Kapoor’s father Randhir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. She captioned the photo as "broken but strong."

On the work front, the second time mommy-to-be will be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is an adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks. Kareena will also be seen in the multi starrer movie 'Takht'. It is an ambitious political drama, directed and produced by Karan Johar. It will also feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal.