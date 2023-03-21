topStoriesenglish2586118
Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Photo Of Clean-Shaven Saif Ali Khan From Africa Vacation

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently vacationing in Africa with her family, dropped a photo of her husband Saif Ali Khan against a picturesque background. 

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

NEW DELHI: Kareena Kapoor Khan has not stopped surprising her fans with innovative posts from the Africa diary. Her latest post is about her husband Saif Ali Khan. Guess what? The '3 idiots' actor took to her Instagram story to post a brand-new picture of Saif. In the picture, Saif is sporting a clean-shaven look. Doesn't he look much younger than his age? 

Kareena wrote in the caption, "Recognise him? Close shave in Africa..."

Saif Ali Khan

In the picturesque backdrop of Africa, Saif is all smiles for the camera. He sported a tee and a pair of jeans. Kareena's Africa bucket is a lucrative one. From posting pictures of her chic style to sharing frames with her sons and husband, Kareena is treating her fans to all the special moments from Africa.

Kareena Kapoor

The star couple tied the knot on October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai and was blessed with Taimur in 2016. Later in 2021, they became parents to Jeh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew', which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh`s next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside Kriti Sanon and south actor Prabhas. 

Apart from that he also has the Hindi version of the popular Nordic drama series 'The Bridge' in his kitty. 

