Kareena Kapoor Khan shows how to look stupendous in tangerine—Check photos

New Delhi: The B-Town begum, Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva in every sense of the word. The Kapoor beauty is these days seen as one of the judges on popular dance reality show 'Dance India Dance' season 7. And, must we say that each of her appearances so far has been simply amazeballs.

She not only has upped her fashion game but also is being experimental with her sartorial choices. Bebo's manager Poonam Damania is quite an avid social media user and often shares her ravishing pictures on Instagram.

Poonam posted Kareena's latest look for 'Dance India Dance' and it's all orange!

Check it out here:

Kareena is surely turning some heads with her tube dress in tangerine. Right from her choice of clothes to hair and make-up—everything ticks the right boxes to complete her look of the day.

She recently headed back to Mumbai from London where she enjoyed a brief vacay with family.

On the work front, Kareena is busy with 'Good News' starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Also, she will be seen in Irrfan Khan starrer 'Angrezi Medium'. The stunner also has Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht' in her kitty. The film will release in 2020.