Kareena Spells GLAM In Black And White Off-Shoulder Outfit, Fans Go 'Just Looking Like A Wow'

New Delhi: Bollywood's OG Diva Kareena Kapoor Khan spilled many beans on Koffee With Karan's latest episode with Alia Bhatt. The actresses looked stunning as they graced the Koffee couch together. Kareena's off-shoulder look in a black and white outfit is now going viral on social media and fans are in love.

Kareena dropped a series of pictures from the sets of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan. Bebo slayed on the couch in a gorgeous black and white off-shoulder ensemble. Finding the right balance between elegance and charm, the actress looked all things radiating with kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lipstick shades, and dewy makeup. She paired her outfit with statement studs and kept her long wavy locks back.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One called the actress 'Most beautiful actress ever,' 'My fav idol,' commented another one. More than three social media users commented with the viral dialogue, 'So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow.'

Kareena and Alia were seen sharing the screen for the second time together, earlier they were cast together in an ad and fans cannot wait to see them in a movie together.

Kareena is very active on social media and keeps sharing pictures and videos with her fans regularly. She has a massive fan following of millions as she keeps dropping random updates about her personal life on Instagram.

Earlier, she dropped her jaw-dropping pictures from a recent photoshoot for Dirty magazine and the pictures went viral in no time. The actress looked like a vision to hold on to in the photoshoot.

On the film front, Kareena was recently seen attending the premiere of her film 'The Buckingham Murders', helmed by Hansal Mehta at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. The film also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Apart from this, Kareena has Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew' alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.