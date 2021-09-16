हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan sports large straw hat in latest photo from her beach vacation

The actor shared another picture which she clicked while sitting on a beach lounge chair, capturing a view of the sea, the sand and a lovely blue sky.

Kareena Kapoor Khan sports large straw hat in latest photo from her beach vacation
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who had recently resumed shooting for her film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', is off for an exotic vacation by the beaches. Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Kareena shared sneak-peaks with her fans by posting a picture on her 'story' in which she can be seen sporting a large straw hat that covered most of her face.

Bebo added the text, "Who Dat", to the picture.

The actor shared another picture which she clicked while sitting on a beach lounge chair, capturing a view of the sea, the sand and a lovely blue sky.

'Zoom in', the 'Jab We Met' star added, hinting at the barely visible people in the water body.

Kareena Kapoor

The actor has not yet revealed the name of the beautiful location of her vacation.

Earlier in August, Kareena along with her family, her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh, had gone for a vacation at the Maldives to celebrate Saif's 51st birthday.

Talking about 'Laal Singh Chaddha', the film also stars actor Aamir Khan with whom Kareena had last shared the screen in the film '3 Idiots'. Actor Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie.

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kareena KapoorSaif Ali Khanlaal singh chaddhaAamir khan
Next
Story

Sahil Khan breaks silence on ex-Mr India Manoj Patil attempt-to-suicide case

Must Watch

PT5M39S

Know the big things about Raj Kundra Obscene Videos Case Chargesheet