MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently holidaying with her family in London and has shared a picture of the 'view' while on date with husband Saif Ali Khan. Kareena posted a picture from her outing with her husband Saif on her Instagram story.

She shared a candid image of Saif lounging on a sofa in a restaurant. The actor looks dapper in a grey suit paired with a pink shirt. The actress is not seen in the image as she's clicking the photograph. On Saif's photo, Kareena lovingly wrote, "Quite a view this evening."

The actress had earlier shared a motley of pictures with her elder son Taimur, where the two were seen enjoying having gelatos. On Saturday, she shared several pictures as she and her Tim Tim posed for their 'messy Gelato series'. The photos showed Kareena, wearing a sunny yellow co-ord set, enjoying her gelato.

Alongside the mother-son picture, she wrote: "The messy gelato series with Tim."

Kareena, who is known for her impeccable fashion sense, is sporting dark sunglasses and carried a black sling bag. Taimur wore a sleeveless T-shirt, black shorts and shoes.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan checked into the UK in mid-June. Recently, Saif's children from her first marriage - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, who were also currently in London. Recently, Sara and Ibrahim were seen enjoying a serene 'park day' with their step-brother Jeh.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor, who was last seen in 'Veere Di Wedding' in 2018, will be returning to the silver screen with 'Laal Singh Chadha' opposite Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on August 11, 2022.

Apart from that, she will be making her digital debut with director Sujoy Ghosh's next film based on the bestselling novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X' opposite actor Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma. The film will stream exclusively on Netflix.