Kareena Kapoor’s Naptime Pic With Son Jeh Is The Perfect Mid-Week Escape

Kareena Kapoor Khan never disappoints her fans. She often treats them with pictures from her vacations, events, and more. Moreover, the glimpses of her adorable kids, Taimur and Jeh, are also a delight to watch. The actress is currently enjoying a long summer break in Europe with her children and husband, Saif Ali Khan. It seems like she has decided to make the most of it before resuming work. On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor shared a sweet picture of herself and little Jeh taking an afternoon nap in a garden. The picture was enough to drive away our mid-week blues.

Kareena Kapoor’s photo shows Jeh leaning on her back as she takes a nap on the field, which has a blue bedsheet spread on it. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "That mood when you know your summer holiday is coming to an end in few days.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan Completes 23 Years In The Industry

Kareena Kapoor recently completed 23 years in the industry. To mark the special occasion, she dropped a picture of herself which seemingly was taken at the shoot of one of her projects. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "23 years of being born in front of the camera today...And Hell ya another 23 to go.” Kareena started her acting career with Refugee, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan.

Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming films

Despite completing 23 years in the industry, Kareena Kapoor’s still continues to mesmerise her fans with her talent, performances, and charm. Her upcoming projects include Sujoy Ghosh's thriller based on the book, The Devotion of Suspect X. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena will also be seen in Hansal Mehta's yet-untitled film. A couple of Kareena’s other projects include The Crew alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh and the sequel of Veere Di Wedding. The Crew is likely to hit theatres on March 22, 2024.