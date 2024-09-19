Kareena Kapoor Khan Tells Son Taimur He Is NOT Famous But She Is

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made a stunning appearance at an event in Mumbai, where the actress spoke her heart out about her kids Taimur and Jeh who are the stars of the moment. But Bebo refused to call her sons famous as she believes they hadn't done anything to be one. At her recent appearance, Kareena spoke about how her son Taimur once asked about the paparazzi clicking his pictures all the time and asked him if he was famous. Bebo being Bebo, told her son very upfrontly that it's not he who is famous but she is famous, and he hasn't done anything to become famous. She even revealed that Taimur agreed with her and even said that someday he would do something to be famous like them.

Watch the video of Kareena Kapoor Khan revealing how she told her son Taimur he isn't famous as paparazzi follows him everywhere.

The Buckingham Murders actress further revealed that her elder son Tim's focus is only football right now. Kareena's son Taimur became an overnight star after he was born, he was the cutest baby in town. The world was smitten with his cuteness, in fact, his nanny Lata in an exclusive chat with Zee News revealed how it was a struggle for them to give Tim a normal upbringing.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying the latest release of her film The Buckingham Murders, she is also gearing up for her Singham Again helmed by Rohit Shetty. Kareena Kapoor Khan completed her 25 years of career in the film industry and it's Bebolicious.