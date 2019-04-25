close

Irrfan Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan to play cop in 'Angrezi Medium': Producer

"Angrezi Medium" is the sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 entertainer "Hindi Medium".

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan will play a police officer in Irrfan Khan-starrer "Angrezi Medium", says producer Dinesh Vijan.

"Kareena is a great addition to our franchise. 'Angrezi Medium' is a very special film, and I'm excited that she's going to be a part of it. We wanted to introduce this character who would be taken forward in the franchises to come, and she's perfect for it," Vijan said in a statement.

"Here, she plays a cop -- a role she's actually never done before. We will be shooting in London this June, and it will be great to be back on set with her," he added.

Irrfan, who had been lying low for around a year after being diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour, will be playing a sweetshop owner in the film.

 

