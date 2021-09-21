हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 41: Here's how the stunner is celebrating the day with husband Saif Ali Khan

On her 41st birthday, actress Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a beautiful selfie, featuring her with her husband Saif Ali Khan. The picture was taken against the backdrop of blue calming water. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is a stunner and there is no doubt to it. Bebo, who turns 41 on Tuesday, is currently in the Maldives and seems to be enjoying her special day to the fullest. The actress, who is now an avid social media user, and loves sharing pictures and videos from her life with her fans, did share a glimpse of how she started her special day in the tropical island with her doting husband. 

Kareena, who jetted off to the Maldives with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Jehangir and Taimur, today posted a beautiful picture of herself. The photo was marked with today's date: '21-9-2021'. The picture showed Saif hugging his beautiful wife as they appeared to be seated on the beach, enjoying the scenic beauty. While Saif is seen in his trademark white cotton kurta, Kareena is seen flaunting her beach tan and giant rock on her ring finger. Her facial glow in the picture is unmissable. 

Kareena Kapoor

Saif and Kareena did films like 'LOC Kargil', 'Tashan', 'Qurbaan' and 'Agent Vinod' and 'Omkara'. The two met on the sets of 'Tashan' and after dating for a while, tied the knot in 2012. They welcomed their first child together - Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and later, Jehangir in 2021. 

Kareena, who was last seen in a brief role in 'English Medium', will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. This is the third time the actors are collaborating on a film. Earlier, they shared screen space in films like, '3 Idiots' and 'Talaash'. Apart from this, Kareena also has Karan Johar's period drama, 'Takht' and Hansal Mehta's untitled next.

