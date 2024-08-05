Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Brother Aadar Jain A Happy Birthday With Love

Mumbai: Taking to Instagram Story, Kareena dropped a cool picture of Aadar and captioned it, "Happy birthday to my handsome brother. Bigg hug to you."

Aadar is the son of Rima Jain, who is the youngest daughter of cinema legend Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor.

Aadar is also an actor. He has acted in the 2021 film Hello Charlie and the 2017 film Qaidi Band.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra'.

She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.

'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. It is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

She also has Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders' in the pipeline.

The film is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It is producedby Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

With this film, Kareena is making her debut as a producer.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the film follows Jasmeet Bhamra (portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan), a detective and mother who, after losing her child, must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire, going down a rabbit hole of secrets, where almost everyone in the small town becomes a suspect.

In an interview with Variety, Kareena revealed that her character in the film is inspired by Kate Winslet's role in 'Mare of Easttown.'

She said, "I love 'Mare of Easttown' and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I've really been dying to do. So we've moulded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that."

Talking about the film, Hansal Mehta told Variety, "It was a refreshing change to make a film set in the UK., to have Kareena as this detective, to make an authentic procedural, but not to make it about the procedure and make it about grief or trauma and about closure. Kareena's face - there are a million stories on that face. It's amazing - when you put the camera on her and without saying anything it tells you so many stories, in my film she's stunning."

Mehta also revealed that he has plans to make the film part of a film franchise, depending on the reception.

"I have stories taking Jaspreet Bhamra forward," Mehta told Variety.

The film will be out in September 2024.