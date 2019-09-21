close

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday celebrations begin with a kiss from husband Saif Ali Khan—Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan's midnight birthday bash included laughter, smiles, cake and a kiss from hubby Saif Ali Khan!

Kareena Kapoor Khan&#039;s birthday celebrations begin with a kiss from husband Saif Ali Khan—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her birthday today and her fans are flooding social media with wishes. Bebo's charm is such that despite of having a social media account, her pictures are all over it! The stunner has been in the industry for almost two decades and continues to win our hearts with her performances.

Kareena ringed in her birthday with her loved ones at the ancestral Pataudi Palace. Her sister, Karisma Kapoor shared glimpses of the Birthday eve celebrations on Instagram.

The actress's midnight birthday bash included laughter, smiles, cake and a kiss from hubby Saif Ali Khan!

Check out screenshots of the pics shared by Karisma on Instagram stories:

Kareena and Saif got married in the year 2012 and are one of the most loved couples in B-Town. Their son, Taimur Ali Khan is an internet sensation already and the adorable toddler's pictures often take social media by storm.

The family is often spotted together, spending quality time and 'Saifeena' are pure relationship goals!

Here's wishing Kareena, a very happy birthday.

Kareena Kapoor KhanKareena KapoorSaif Ali KhanKarisma Kapoor
