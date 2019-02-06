हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan's day out with Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur — Check photos

And Taimur, as always, looked cute as a button in the pictures. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan&#039;s day out with Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur — Check photos
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been shooting for 'Good News' alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, was on Wednesday spotted enjoying a family time. The gorgeous actress was snapped with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan out and about in Mumbai.

And the trio looked adorable as ever, together. 

While Saif was seen in his trademark beard and was dressed in purple tee and denim, Kareena was seen in a navy blue sweatshirt which she teamed up with a ripped white bottom. She aced her look with red cat-eye shades a side sling handbag. On the other hand, Taimur was spotted wearing a candy green colour shades and a multi-coloured tee. And he looked cute as a button, like always. 

Take a look at their pictures below: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Both Kareena and Saif aced their casual looks in denim and tee.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in 'Good News'. She also has Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht' and lately, has been approached for 'Hindi Medium 2'. Saif has been shooting for the second season of web-series 'Sacred Games'. 

